Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.73. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.56 and a 1 year high of $387.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

