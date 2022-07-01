Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.79 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

