Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.