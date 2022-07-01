Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 461,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $80,332,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.