Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.