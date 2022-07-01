Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

