Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $256.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

