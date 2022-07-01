Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.35 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

