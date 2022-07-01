Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

