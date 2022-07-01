Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $59.69 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

