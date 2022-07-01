Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.17% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 524,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 85,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $40.89 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $53.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

