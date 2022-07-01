Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $208,040,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $111.66 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.