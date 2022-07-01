Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,471 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 301,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

