Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

