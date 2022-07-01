Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,876 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

