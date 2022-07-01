Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $133.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.