Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,448 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 33.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 227.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 39.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.24 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9,524,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.