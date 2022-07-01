Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 287 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

