Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 44,083 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

KIM stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

