Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 47 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average is $287.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.31.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.