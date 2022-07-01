Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 6,101 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,517,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS opened at $18.16 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

