Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Ameren stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

