Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.