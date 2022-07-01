Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,003 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

TROW opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

