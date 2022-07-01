Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,186 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

