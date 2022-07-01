Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 21,740 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Progyny by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $29.05 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,046 shares of company stock worth $3,908,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

