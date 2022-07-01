Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 40,836 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Open Lending worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,531,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

