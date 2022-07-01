Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 469 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,955,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

