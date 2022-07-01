Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $312,407,000.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.07. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

