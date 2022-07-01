Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Seagen stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,751,052 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

