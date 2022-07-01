Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $302.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

