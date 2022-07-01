T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.