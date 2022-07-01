Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,570.44.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.