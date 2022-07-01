The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

