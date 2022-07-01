The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.94. The company has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

