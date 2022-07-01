The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.