The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.