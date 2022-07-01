The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

