The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183,646 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

