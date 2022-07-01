The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

