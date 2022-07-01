The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

