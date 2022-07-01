Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.
DBX stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
