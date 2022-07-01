Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.

DBX stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

