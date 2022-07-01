United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Rentals by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $242.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.