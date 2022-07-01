Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of URBN opened at $18.66 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

