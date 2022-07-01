Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

VNQ opened at $91.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

