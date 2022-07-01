Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $197.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

