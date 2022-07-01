Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.86.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.