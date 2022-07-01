Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

