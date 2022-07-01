Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

