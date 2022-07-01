Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 77,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.